Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has restated his warning to political appointees and other government officials against using their positions to bestow undue advantage on anyone seeking government jobs and other favours.

The President’s warning was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Buhari further said doing so was antithetical to the character of his administration.

Mohammed said the President’s repeated warning was as a result of persistent reports of fraudsters using the business cards and purported referral letters from presidential aides and other government officials to solicit employment, contract and other

favours.

In the statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, Mohammed said ministries, departments and agencies should disregard any purported request from government officials aiming to confer undue advantage on anyone seeking such favours.

The minister also said the Buhari administration has put in place, a systematic and disciplined approach to ensure that the government runs smoothly for all Nigerians, whether in the area of employment or contract procurement.

”This system should be allowed to work for all Nigerians without

interference,” Mohammed said.