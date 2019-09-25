Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Permanent Secretary, Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Mark Echeng, has raised the alarm that influx of Cameroon refugees may increase the risk and prevalence of HIV/AIDS.

While calling on Federal Government to assist the state by providing human and material resources as the burden is much. “The HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in bordering Cameroon has been put at 3.6 per cent. Other states bordering Cross River including Ebonyi ,Benue and Akwa Ibom are all above two per cent putting Cross River at a precarious position and at high risk,” he said.

Echeng stated this during a one-day stakeholders meeting on Global Funds Institutional Capacity Strengthening held in Calabar and organised by FHI 360 and Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme, ECEWS.

He warned that too many people were coming into the state from neighbouring West African countries due to crises and war and many of them unchecked.

The secretary expressed concerns that refugees and migrants were creating more crises among host communities, thereby creating security problems.

“Most of the refugees and migrants we are hosting are living with various commuincable and viral diseases and it doesn’t just disappear months after they get here,so we need help. Although we have health post and centre in all the IDPs camp, but it is not enough because the burden is too much on the state alone ,we need the assistance of the Federal government to reduce the wage bill on this becuase we are expending so much ob the health of these migrants.”