Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, says the influx of internally displaced persons into the state raised the population from four to eight million people, leading to the collapse of the health system of the state.

Mohammed said his administration was forced to declare a state of emergency in the health system to address the myriads of problems inherited in the health sectors which were compounded with migration of diaplced into the state.

He was speaking with journalists at Command Guest House, Bauchi, on Tuesday shortly after he declared closed the maiden Health Summit in the state .

“So many things happened that have raised our population to seven and eight million people and our health system has collapsed and we need to look at it in terms of what we would do to renovate, incentivize what is available in terms of financing, in terms of good drug revolving scheme that will be able to put health under one roof,” he said.

“We have a peculiar situation. We are a peaceful state, many are migrating here willingly and we are bordered by several states. We are a gateway to the north east and north central. We must be able to look at all the issues and make Bauchi the next health destination and reduce capital flight”

Mohammed said the health summit was a fulfillment of the promise made by his administration and the vision he has for the Bauchi State health sector.

“We want to deepen collaboration and stockholding with a view to looking at all the areas that have to be looked at in terms of closing the gaps in infrastructure, services human capital with a view to taking health system and health services to the highest level,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Nigerians, the international community especially the developmental partners such as the World Health Organisation, United Nations Children’s Funds, European Union, World Bank and the federal government led by the minister of health for the success of the Summit

“Major consultants and persons in the areas of health have come to give us their resourcefulness with which we conducted this very successful health summit.

“We have discussed thoroughly and have agreed and the issued will be tackled one after the other in accordance with the problems presented in the papers and the road map. Whatever we are going to do we will do it with basis of global best practices,” he added.

“Already before we started we have taken a long term looking at the capital inventory , all the gamut of what needs to be put in place and we needed this particular push

‘

“The federal ministry of health in terms of human capital has over 400 medical doctors in Federal Medical Centre, Azare, 400 medical doctors in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi,

“These well trained doctors will now unleash in our various secondary hospitals so that we can close the gap.

“We have the General hospital in Toro repositioned, the General Hospitals on the other corridors in Alkaeri, Ningi, Azare and Darazo, so we are in a better position to implement the federal government established medical emergency system that will benefit travellers and everybody.” He said