From Uche Usim, Abuja

Anxious Nigerians wishing to track Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ (MDAs) financial transactions can now do so as the information can now be electronically accessed through the Open Transparency Portal (OTP) unveiled recently.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, made this known while addressing the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, led on a courtesy visit to him by the Pro Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Ambassador Godknows Igali in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, “through the Open Treasury Portal, financial transactions by agencies can be seen clearly by whoever desires their pattern of expenditure, their funding and the authority behind a specific expenditure. Interested individuals, organisations and investigative agencies can now get on the Open Transparency Portal (OTP) and see for themselves all the information they need concerning patterns on expenditure”.

While recounting the successes recorded by the various financial management reform initiatives of the Government, Idris noted that the Open Transparency Portal (OTP) has further demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and efficient management of public finances.

He congratulated the Chairman and members of the Governing Council of the institution on their appointment and expressed optimism that their presence on the Board will add value in no small measure to the development of the institution.

In his response to a request by the Governing Council for partnership with the Treasury, the Accountant General of the Federation noted that such partnership will be of mutual benefit to both organisations.

He said officials of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation will sit with key personnel of the institution to map out strategies for effective partnership and expressed the readiness of his Office to let the institution make use of the Treasury Academy, Orozo as its Abuja study centre.

In his remarks, the Pro Chancellor/Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ambassador Godknows Igali, said the Council will work hard to fulfill the charge by the President that universities should be problem-solvers.

He commended the Accountant General of the Federation for the successes recorded in the implementation of the various reforms initiatives and proposed close working relationship between the university and the Treasury.

