Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Stunned by the pace of urban and rural infrastructural development, people oriented governance, peace and harmony being witnessed in Enugu State, Hon. Oziokoja Ozioko has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a leader with vision and passion for the well being of the people in the state.

Oziokoja, a youth empowerment advocate who hails from Edem-Ani community in Nsukka Local Government Area told Daily Sun in an interview in Nsukka that the administration of Governor Ugwuanyi has brought paradigm shift and redefined governance in Enugu state.

The Technical Assistant to the Governor said that Ugwuanyi’s administration has given all the Senatorial zones in the state a good sense of belonging. He stressed that Enugu North Senatorial District which hitherto has been crying of marginalisation and neglect by past administrations, had witnessed a rapid infrastructural transformation.

He enumerated the infrastructural development in the state to include construction of solid roads, renovation of hundreds of primary school buildings and rural and urban electrification in the state.

He also stated that Gov. Ugwuanyi has instituted the culture of prompt payment of salaries to the state workers despite dwindling state of the economy.

According to him, “people are happy with the performance of Ugwuanyi in Enugu state and his equitable distribution of democracy dividends to the state districts especially in building of new roads and rehabilitation of old ones since he assumed office.

“A zone like Enugu North Senatorial District which has been overlooked by the past administrations in the state is currently witnessing infrastructural transformation.

“Recent commissioning of multiple roads and state of the art court buildings in Nsukka LGA was evidence of the infrastructural development in the state,” he said.

Oziokoja also said that surprising thing was how the governor was able to install peace and tranquility in the state, which has earned the state the status of the most peaceful state in the country.

While praising the governor for his youths inclusiveness in governance, he said that “currently, youths in enugu state are occupying over 50% of elective and appointive positions under Ugwuanyi’s administrations, which is happening for the first time since the creation of the state.”

Oziokoja however, expressed concern that some people in the state want overnight transformation or a particular zone to be given priority attention forgetting that the governor is governor of the whole state.

He, therefore enjoined the people of the state to lend their unalloyed support to the governor so as to spur him to do more in the state.