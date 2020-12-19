From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Ltd, has said it has proved to be a truly reliable partner willing and able to support the prosperity and development of Nigeria, since 1981 when it became involved in the Nigerian infrastructural development sector.

Deputy Managing Director of CCECC, Mr. Han Shuang, stated this during the company’s First Corporate Social Responsibility Report in Abuja.

Han said since entering the Nigerian market in 1981, CCECC had actively responded to local market demands and fully deployed its resources and business strength in providing Nigeria with high-quality services relating to infrastructure construction.

He added that at the moment, the company had launched businesses in 29 states across Nigeria, covering railways, airports, highways, bridges, municipal projects, housing projects, water projects, and so on.