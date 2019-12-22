Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari, has, once again, assured Nigerians that no geopolitical zone in the country will be neglected in the provision of infrastructure development, stating that everybody will have a bite of the national cake.

Represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, Buhari stated this at the commissioning and handling over of erosion control works at Faruruwa Bridge, Takai Local Government Area, Kano State, executed by the Ecological Fund Office.

In a statement released by the ministry, the President noted that the bridge will alleviate the plights of the people

“Having satisfactorily completed this project, the living standard of the people in the community and its environs would be improved, and at the same time reduce hazard to lives and properties associated with erosion menace that had been experienced in recent times.”

He explained that, “the project which is one of five ecological intervention projects approved by his government for the third quarter, 2018 and was awarded by the Ecological Fund Tenders Board on 12th April, 2018, is expected to address the twin ecological problems of flooding and erosion within communities and its environs.”

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office, (EFO), Dr. Habiba Lawal, represented by the Deputy Director, EFO, Engr. Nwachukwu Ugochi said that “the commissioning and handling over of the project to the benefitting community is expected to achieve the dual purpose of enabling the host community to take over and exercise ownership over project, ensure its maintenance and sustainability.”

He warned that the resources which the Federal Government had committed to this project must not be allowed to waste.