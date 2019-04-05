The Enugu State Executive Council (EXCO), in keeping with the commitment of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to full implementation of 2019 budget for the benefit of the state, yesterday, awarded contracts for infrastructure development worth over N1.1billion.

Briefing newsmen after the council’s meeting at the Government House, Enugu, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, who was flanked by Commissioners for Information and Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe and Princess Peace Nnaji, respectively, disclosed that the projects approved for immediate construction and reconstruction were “roads and public building.”

Nnaji said the council, in a bid to enhance efficiency and productivity in the civil service and ease the suffering of people coming to Enugu for certain administrative engagements, approved the construction of phase one (block A) of zonal secretariat at Nsukka satellite town, at the cost of N418, 649, 187.13.

The works commissioner, who emphasised the need for the zonal secretariat, said the structure, which he described as a legacy project, has a ground floor and two suspended floors with 27 offices, well planned to effectively serve the purpose it was meant for.

On roads, Nnaji also disclosed that the state government awarded contracts for the reconstruction of Ogidi Street and Onyeama Lane, Asata in Enugu metropolis to connect with Carter Street, which is under construction by the present administration. Also approved for rehabilitations within Enugu city were the old UNTH-Bunker Road, Ngenevu-old UNTH link road and the erosion control works at Okwuosa Street, Ogui New Layout.

Goverenor Ugwuanyi had recently embarked on a pre-contract inspection of the newly awarded projects, where he promised government’s immediate intervention.

Other road projects approved by the council, according to the works commissioner, include construction of additional two kilometres at Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze Mamu Forest Road, in Oji River Local Government Area, and additional works (River Crossing) on the construction of Nike Lake junction-Harmony Estate Road –Amorji Nike – Adoration Pilgrimage Centre (Phase one).

Nnaji pointed out that two kilometres of the said road is presently under construction by the state government to serve as a veritable bypass from Nike Lake Junction, Abakpa to Emene.