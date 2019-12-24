Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu government has placed more priority on infrastructure, health and education in its 2020 budget tagged ‘Budget of Responsive and Accountable Governance’.

Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Dr. David Okelue Ugwunta, stated this, yesterday, at the 2020 budget breakdown in Enugu.

A breakdown of the budget showed that works and infrastructure ministry got N47,420 billion, representing a 155 per cent increase from last year’s budget; health ministry got N5.7 billion representing 190 per cent increase; education sector got N5.670 billion, representing an increase of 49 per cent; while environment got N3.2 billion with a 409 per cent increase froth 2019 budget.

Dr. Ugwunta told journalists that N2.5 billion had been allocated for the construction, landscaping and furnishing of the International Conference Centre (ICC), Enugu.

He said N1.5 billion had been allocated for the rehabilitation of the Presidential Hotel, Enugu, while N2 billion had been earmarked for the construction/ renovation of public buildings.

“The 202 budget is obviously people-oriented as it seeks to address security challenges, and massive investment in basic infrastructure, education, health and other critical areas,” he said.