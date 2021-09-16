By Lukman Olabiyi

The King’s College Old Boys’ Association(KCOBA) has called on the Federal Government to improve on the management and infrastructure of King’s College, Lagos.

The call was made during a press conference to announce the programmes for the 112th anniversary of the college scheduled between September 17 and 19, 2021.

The Chairman of the organising committee for Kings week 2021, Mr Chuma Anosike, said KCOBA had contributed immensely to the development of the school.

He added, “The Association has as one of its top priorities for the year – the engagement of the Federal Government for an improved management structure for the college.

“Recall that deliberations have been holding on Public-Private-Partnership model as an elixir for funding education and the association has on its part set up two endowment funds, both of which are poised to ensure a proper and sustainable funding structure for the college under the proposed arrangement.”

On activities for the anniversary, Anosike disclosed that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Director General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala are among those slated to speak at the event.

He said Gbajabiamila will deliver the keynote address, while Iweala would be the Guest Speaker at the occasion which will be held at King’s College Hall, TBS, Lagos

The event with the theme : ‘Unity In Diversity…. Stronger Together’. Will also have ex Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Secretary of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, and the former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bagudu Hirse as panelists.

Anosike said the theme for the anniversary was chosen in view of the current realities facing the country.

He said the situation in the country has been a source of grave concern to Kingsmen, stressing that there was need for a forum where people will speak openly and frankly on issues confronting the country.

Anosike stated that Kings College was originally established to groom leaders for the country adding that the vision of the college still remains relevant today.

“Over the years Kings college has produced leaders in all fields of human endeavours. Today giving the challenges we are facing as a nation and the level of division in the country, we feel that as Kingsmen we should be the voice of reasoning in Nigeria to address this burning issue

“We feel that the country is stronger together, and our diversity should be our strength. We will get through these difficulties, but they need to be addressed and that is what we intend to do, to speak openly and frankly on these issues”, he said.

