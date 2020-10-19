Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uvuru ward, in Uzo-Uwani local government Area of Enugu State, has passed vote of Confidence in Enugu State Governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie Chairman of the council area following the massive deposit of infrastructure in the area.

Speaking during the ward party inaugural meeting held at the weekend Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma, Senior Special Assistant to the Enugu State Governor on inter party affairs, listed some of Ugwuanyi’s footprints in the council area to include construction of type three hospital sited along Uvuru/Nkpologu road and revamping of Umulokpa cottage hospital.

He also, named other achievements of the Governor in the area to included construction of Umulokpa/Onubuogbo road, asphalting of Eziani/Ukpabi road and construction of Edem/Abbi road.

Jonathan who called on the Governor to consider running for presidency in 2023, said that his credentials and accomplishments in office will deliver him the in the contest.

“The Governor has amazing accomplishments and credentials, capable of launching him as President of the country in 2023, if he decides to run.

“But where he doesn’t show interest in the Presidency, Uvuru ward will give him maximum supports to represent the zone in the Senate come 2023,” the SPA stated.

X-raying the achievements of the council chairman, Hon. Chukwudi Celestine Nnadozie since mounting the podium as Mayor of the LGA, the SPA noted that the council boss remains the best among his peers, especially in the area that concerns dedication to his duty.

“In a space of three months, Hon. Chukwudi gave Uzo-Uwani a brand new and asphalted 2.7 kilometer road; gave us brand new security post, gave Nkume community 300KVA generator, effectively carried out rehabilitation of Umulokpa health centre, intervened in several communal clashes and many more.

He however, moved a motion for votes of confidence to be passed on the Governor and the LG boss, which was promptly seconded by Chief Amaechi Nwankwo, the executive Secretary, Enugu state gaming commission.

Earlier during the meeting, Hon. Christian Eliagba, Chairman of the PDP in the ward had louded the Governor of the state for recognizing and appointing illustrious sons and daughters of the community such as Barr. Mrs. C. Akadigwe, executive secretary, Enugu state board of internal revenue; Hon. Amaechi Nwankwo, executive secretary, Enugu state Gaming Commission; Dr. Anigbo Chinonso Godwin, Permanent Secretary commerce and industry and Rt. Hon. Jonathan Chukwuma, SPA to the Governor on Inter Party affairs into his his government.

The Party Chairman who further urged the community to support the developmental agenda of the Governor, also listed other beneficiaries of Ugwuanyi’s administration from the community to include Hon. John Offor, state Assistant Auditor of the PDP; Princess Nwanneka Okoro, National ex-officio of the PDP.