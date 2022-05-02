From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has called on community leaders and people of Ogun State to own telecommunication infrastructure in their localities and protect them from vandals.

The NCC also urged them not to hesitate to report any form of infrastructure sabotatge noticed in their respective environment, stressing that the Commission would not cease in its duty to protect telecom consumers and ensure they get the best of service from service providers.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Making the call during a Village Square Meeting organised by the NCC at the Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, the Exexutive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Leke Adewolu, noted that telecommunication infrastructures are critical to modern existence and people must tackle anything that affects their seamless operation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said issues such as hostile communities, the theft of diesel, batteries and power generators, digging up fiber lines, sealing/locking-up of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites and such other illegal activities must be tackled decisively at the communal level.

“I therefore urge you all to please see telecoms infrastructure as your own, and to protect them as communal property. Anybody that tampers with telecoms infrastructure is tampering with your future and the future of your children – they should be resisted and reported”, Adewolu stated.

While maintaining that one of the most important responsibilities (NCC) is to protect consumers’ interests, he said the Commission has effectively articulated a PIE Mandate which enables it to Protect, Inform and Educate consumers of telecoms services wherever they may be in Nigeria.