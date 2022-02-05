From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of the State of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, has declared that his achievements in the areas of works, infrastructure and high ratings from the electorate will place him above any candidate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will field in the July Osun governorship election.

Speaking after returning his expression of interest and nomination form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat, he boasted that he has performed above his predecessors in his first tenure. Asked the chances of PDP in Osun State in the forthcoming election, he said: “Well, I can talk about my party the APC, it remains the party to beat anytime, any day, I don’t see them having any extraordinary chance of doing what we are doing. The works, infrastructures that we have done are there for everyone to see. We have also received so much ratings from the people who are to decide in terms of what we have been able to do.”

He said that he has performed in the areas of economy, health, building the state into a financial hub, construction of roads, construction of schools among others.

“In terms of welfare, we have been paying the salaries and pensions of the people on a monthly basis since the inception of this administration. We have actually supported our people in the areas of agriculture and health scheme for the less privileged and vulnerable taking care of the vulnerable using the social register.”