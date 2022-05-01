From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Trustee of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and General Manager, Bronze FM Benin, Mrs. Abimbola Oyetunde, yesterday, described Mr. Festus Alenkhe, chairman, NUJ, Edo State council as an accomplished achiever who has laid a solid foundation for his second term in office.

She gave the commendation when she paid an on-the-spot-assessment visit to the ongoing renovation works at the secretariat.

Abimbola said Alenkhe with his team, within a short while, has transformed the Edo State council of the union into one of the best in the 36 states of the federation.

“They said seen is believing and I have gone round and I have seen the amazing things our digital chairman is doing and his executives, it is highly commendable.

” As I said before now, the day I came last for the inauguration of the Osiomo power project, it was not like this.

“There has been another great improvement and I must say again that it has never happened, in the history of Edo NUJ.

“And when you now also think of some other councils, I think this is about the best.

” Since they came on board, Festus Alenkhe and his team, things have been improving each day. When you come to the press center, you see new things that he has done”.

“He has change the looks of the press center, we have 24 hours light, CCTV cameras all over the places, internet facilities, car parked marked, everywhere is neat among others. It is somewhere you can stay and you will be proud that you are a Journalist.

“This is too good to be real and I pray God should continue to strengthen him, give him more wisdom and understanding and send him helpers to do more for Edo Journalists and I am very sure he has laid the foundation of his second term already and pray God will help him, he will not fall”, she prayed.

The national trustee of the union said she would convey the message of transformations currently going on in the state council to the national president.

“I will like to tell the national president, Chris Isiguzo that he has one of his best chairmen here in Edo State and that he is representing him well and doing wonderful things.

“The last time he came here, I am very sure when he comes back, he will not know this place again and that is the truth and seen is believing, everything is there, you can see it.

“So, I want to tell the national president that we are expecting him back in Edo State.

“We are eager to receive him and to commission few things also that he has done”, the Bronze FM GM said.

On his part, chairman, Edo State council of NUJ, Festus Alenkhe maintained that he was only doing what he has promised the union during his electioneering campaign.

“All I can say is to assure Edo Journalists of my unalloyed loyalty and my commitment towards ensuring that there is adequate development in the union”, he said

Caption: NUJ nat’l trustee, Abimbola Oyetunde and the Edo State NUJ chairman, Festus Alenkhe