Former Minister of Education, Prof. Chinwe Obaji, says the introduction of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) into school curricular is a veritable tool for social reform to guide students from being trafficked.

Obaji said this on Tuesday in Lafia during training of trainers on trafficking in persons recently mainstreamed into National Certificate of Education (NCE) minimum standard, organised for lecturers of colleges of education from the North-Central zone.

She said TIP was becoming one of the most lucrative but dangerous crimes globally, adding that teachers are critical components to educating students on the dangers of the menace.

She commended the National Agency for Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) for coming up with the idea of mainstraming of trafficking issues into basic school curricular.

She said “Federal Ministry of Education, under the present administration and the change agenda had initiated education strategic intervention plan with a road map for educational development based on 10 pillars.

“The mandate of the 10 pillars of the education road map included revamping the basic education sector, education data and curriculum planning, as well as improving the quality of teachers’ education, which is key.

“Improving the quality of teachers’ education, however, requires professionally competent teachers that can handle emerging issues in our educational institutions and the society.

“This means recognising and educating the child to competently face today and tomorrow’s environment with appreciable success as they contribute their quota in reshaping it.”

The former minister urged NCE lecturers present at the event to be guided by the national education strategic plan which is geared toward quality and functional education.

Mr Vitalis Uji, the Director of Accademic Programme, who represented Prof. Bappa Muhammadu, the Executive Director, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), urged lecturers to do their best by helping to step down the concept of TIP in students.

According to him, the knowledge gained by the lecturers will help to shape the mind of students and they will be able to transmit same into basic education teaching when they get to the field. (NAN )