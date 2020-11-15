To impact African youth through technology, Ingressive Campus Ambassadors has transitioned into I4G Circles, a set of communities in African cities and campuses with young Africans passionate about technology and leveraging it to solve problems.

In a statement release, the Community Manager, Ingressive For Good, Haneefah Abdurrahman, said, th ere is a power that comes with like minds, driven by similar goals, gathering together to help each other grow.

“With strategic partnerships with StudentBuild, SemiColon, Tekedia, SkillNav, Dev Careers, and more, we have a few programs like Study Groups, Mentorship Programs, Webinar Series, and Community Challenges. We are currently present in 30 schools in Africa with over 42 Student Ambassadors and 600 new Circle Members in less than 3 months of existence

It is inspiring to be part of something so impactful”, he said.

Commenting further, th e co-founder of Ingressive For Good, Sean Burrowes noted that I4G Circles represents the next generation of scholars, business owners, and value-adding employees who are passionate about leveraging tech as their path towards a better life.

According to him, they support the group and build the infrastructure capable of lighting that path.

“In just six months, we have witnessed the growth of skill sets and jobs for techies in our community willing to go the extra mile to secure their future in tech. I’m proud of this community, and even more so, to know our team is playing a major role in building a better Africa”, he said.

In 2015, Ingressive launched Ingressive Campus Ambassadors to give back to the African tech ecosystem by focusing on students with a passion for tech.

The platform advanced the growth and development of African students into future CTOs, founders, and CEOs, by learning through industry experts, networking to build the community and gain from the opportunities attached to the program.