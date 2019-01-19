Fast rising actress, Rachael Edet Akpan, who recently made her movie debut in ‘Battles of the Academy’ produced by Wole and Jane Oluwafemi, has fingered star actress, Ini Edo as her role model.

Having learnt the acting robes at Adeva and Tegan Academy, the 19-year-old, who hails from Ikono Local Government Area of Cross River State, says her dream is to study Theatre Arts in a tertiary institution in Nigeria.

“My parents gave me all the necessary support for me to join the academy because they saw my skills in acting and said I should go and explore my talents,” she said, adding, “My role model is Ini Edo because of the way and manner she interprets her roles in movies.”

Asked if she is paid millions of naira to act nude, would she oblige. However, Akpan says she won’t because she wants to influence the world positively through movie roles.

The budding actress equally plans going into music and hopes to combine both careers effectively.