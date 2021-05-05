From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

In the aftermath of the dead of a job seeker, Iniobong Umoren, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Ministry of Interior has warned prospective applicants that recruitment/job placement into Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) is free.

The Permanent Secretaty, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, made the statement in Abuja, in response to reports that job seekers have fallen victims to unscrupulous staff at government offices who demand from desperate job seekers huge sum of money in exchange for securing jobs placement in government establishments.

Dr Belgore expressed the Interior Ministry’s concern over incidences of job scams and racketeering in regard to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

‘It is being reported that job seekers have fallen victim of some unscrupulous staff of government offices who require these unsuspecting and desperate job seekers to part with huge amount of money with the pretence to ensure they secure appointments of government jobs,’ he stated.

‘Of importance to the Interior Ministry is the unfortunate incident of the job scamming and racketeering of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

‘The Ministry has put up several notifications and warnings advising these desperate job seekers to avoid like a plague such money requests by government officials.’

The Permanent Secretary reiterated that ‘all job placements and recruitments into all government offices in Nigeria are absolutely free, no money is required for any appointment.

‘The Management of the Ministry of Interior is hereby making this clarification and public enlightenment – advising all applicants to follow the necessary procedures of applying into any of its Agencies’ job vacancies.’

Dr Belgore urged job seekers to be wary of any official requesting money for job placements, a practice the ministry frowns at, with punishment attached in line with the Public Service Rule of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.