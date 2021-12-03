Wessel Weezenberg, who handles the affairs of Maduka Okoye, has provided an update on the injury suffered by the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper during the first half of the 1-0 loss to Ajax Amsterdam last weekend. The Super Eagles star had to be substituted midway through the first half after suffering a shoulder-related injury.

Weezenberg, who also looks after another Nigeria international in Benfica loanee Tyronne Ebuehi, has brought good and bad news for Super Eagles and Sparta Rotterdam fans respectively. The former Feyenoord midfielder revealed that Okoye is rated as doubtful to take to the pitch for Sparta Rotterdam's upcoming Eredivisie clash against AZ Alkmaar