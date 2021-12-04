Italian Serie A club Napoli are optimistic of Victor Osimhen returning to training as from Tuesday, December 7.

The Nigeria international underwent a cheekbone and eye socket operation on November 23 and his estimated downtime was put at ninety days, which could rule him out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

There is a glimmer of hope that the Napoli number nine could return to action before February 21, 2022, based on new developments.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport via casanapoli.net, Osimhen has already removed the stitches and has started working with treadmills and exercise bikes.

On Tuesday, the Super Eagle will undergo a CT scan and an x-ray which, if successful, will allow him to return to training in Castel Volturno .

From the results of the examinations, the specialists will study how to design a custom-made protective carbon mask to be fitted to protect his face.

The 22-year-old was in great form prior to his spell on the sidelines, scoring nine goals in fourteen appearances for Napoli.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .