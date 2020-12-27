(dpa/NAN)

Several people were arrested and several others were injured late on Saturday after protests against the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and other Israeli cities, police said.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, and protests against him were also reported in other cities.

The prime minister has been on trial charged with corruption since May.

Israel has seen repeated angry protests against him across the country in recent months.

Clashes between supporters and opponents of the conservative prime minister were reported from several locations with the police arresting several people.

Meanwhile, officers scuffled with several hundred right-wing protesters outside police headquarters in Jerusalem who were demonstrating against a fatal accident involving a 16-year-old Israeli settler who had been fleeing from police officers.

The 16-year-old had previously thrown stones at Palestinians, the Times of Israel and other media reported.

The police tweeted that 11 officers were injured in the clashes. 11 demonstrators were arrested.