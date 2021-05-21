Simona Halep has withdrawn from the 2021 French Open tournament in Paris due to a calf injury.

The 2018 French Open champion made this known via her twitter handle @simona_halep on Friday.

The Romanian expressed sadness for opting out of the event, but she is hopeful of getting back on the court soon.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce my withdrawal from @rolandgarros this year.

“Unfortunately the tear in my left calf needs more time to recover and the timeline is just too short.

“Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make.

“The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Roland Garros 2022, I’m coming for you!,” Halep concluded.

The tournament, also known as Roland Garros, begins on Monday and will end on June 13.(NAN)