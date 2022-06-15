Andy Murray faces a week of pre-Wimbledon uncertainty after being forced to pull out of Queen’s on Monday night due to injury.

The Scot, 35, still hopes to play at SW19 despite being diagnosed with a strained stomach muscle, sustained in Sunday’s Stuttgart Open final.

‘After a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won’t be fit to compete at Queen’s,’ said Murray on Monday, a five-time champion in west London.

‘The tournament means a lot to me and it’s disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already.’

This is a major setback for the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon winner — although it is not a tear, which would have put him out of the reckoning altogether.

Between Surbiton and Stuttgart he played nine matches in 14 days, an unusual workload for his body in recent years.

In a best-case scenario Murray would like to play an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club next week, but has been advised to rest before then.

That will mean more focus on Jack Draper, who underlined his exciting potential as he celebrated cracking the world’s top 100 as well as his biggest win yet by ranking.

His 6-3, 6-2 defeat of world No 14 Taylor Fritz was some compensation for the exit of British No 1 Cam Norrie, edged out by Grigor Dimitrov.

