Inter Milan boss, Antonio Conte was unable to count on the services of Victor Moses when his side battle Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus at Allianz Stadium last night.

The former Nigerian international is still recovering from a muscle strain and had been ruled out of the trip to Turin.

According to Milan based Italian sports daily, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan’s medical staff had already communicated to Antonio Conte that Moses could return to action against Getafe in the Europa League on March 19.

The Chelsea-owned wingback had appeared in seven matches in total for the Nerazzurri since debuting against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia.

Moses has had muscle injuries this term, which limited his appearances to only seven games in the first half of the season at Turkish club, Fenerbahce.