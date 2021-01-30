Leicester City have a few injury problems at present. In his most recent press conference, Brendan Rodgers gave return dates for Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi.

If the Foxes could welcome back Vardy and Ndidi for the meeting with Leeds United on Sunday, the Blue Army would collectively sleep easier for the upcoming couple of nights.

Unfortunately it appears as though neither will be fit for the Whites clash, as the Northern Irishman updates attending media at his pre-match press conference.

While the legendary No.9 underwent a hernia operation at the weekend, his teammate from Nigeria had to be withdrawn versus Everton due to a hamstring issue.

Rodgers on Vardy recovery: “He’s 6 days post operation. He was sore but he’s on schedule for when we expect him back. We’re looking at hopefully getting back in the next 7-10 days.”

On Ndidi: He’s a got a slight tear in his hamstring. It’s looking for a week to 10 days.”

This means both may return for Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup, but Wolverhampton Wanderers might be too soon for either.