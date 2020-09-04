Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi is recovering from the injury he suffered against Bidvest Wits at the weekend.

Akpeyi suffered a concussion after colliding with an opponent while in action for Kaizer Chiefs against Wits on Sunday, and he’s now expected to be out for at least 14 days.

The club medical team confirmed the injury on Monday evening and he’s not expected to sideline for two weeks.

“Daniel Akpeyi suffered a concussion on Sunday against Wits. He is ruled out for the next two matches. The medical team will continue monitoring his recovery process”, the club said.

The former Warri Wolves goalkeeper is now recovering from the injury, but he won’t be returning to the first-team action very soon.