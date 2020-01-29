Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu could be out for a couple of weeks, after revealing he was set to undergo a scan yesterday to examine the extent of the pain in his knee, AOIFootball.com confirmed.

The 22-year-old missed his side’s win away at Nantes last Sunday, but revealed that pain to the knee had kept him out of action for two weeks, but will now visit the medics as he hoped to return to action soonest.

“I have been feeling a little discomfort on the knee and I will be going for a scan today (yesterday), but I am hoping it won’t be too serious and I will return to training soon,” Kalu said.

The pacy winger had been in and out of the Bordeaux squad this season because of injury, featuring in 17 league games and starting 12 and finding the back of the net once.