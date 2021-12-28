Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on Wilfred Ndidi that will worry interim Nigeria boss Augustine Eguavoen and Super Eagles fans ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The holding midfielder is one of five players classed as midfielders named in the Super Eagles squad for the tournament in Cameroon which kicks off in exactly two weeks time.

Ndidi was surprisingly an unused substitute against Manchester City on Boxing Day and without the influential midfielder in the squad, the Foxes conceded six goals.

Rodgers revealed that the Super Eagle wasn’t risked against the Citizens because he is currently nursing a hamstring issue and admitted that he’s rated as doubtful to take to the pitch against Liverpool this coming Tuesday.

Asked at the post-match press conference how many players that featured today he can be able to select against Liverpool, Rodgers told reporters : “We have no choice but we’ll have to look again but obviously Wilfred Ndidi his hamstring is a bit tight.

“Jamie’s hamstring is tight from the other night so we couldn’t really risk those in the game”.

This is more bad news for Eguavoen as two other players in an ideal Nigeria starting lineup, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Rangers defender Leon Balogun, are still on the mend.

Nigeria have already lost Paul Onuachu and Oghenekaro Etebo, who had guaranteed roster spots, to injuries ahead of the start of a training camp on December 29.