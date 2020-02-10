Ahead of next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone, Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr must be a very nervous man now, as top performers; Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon and Kenneth Omeruo were all forced out of their respective games in Europe.

Osimhen scored his 12th Ligue 1 goal to lift Lille among the front-runners in France, but it was at a heavy price, as he was later taken out on a stretcher for a thigh injury.

The extent of this latest injury had yet to be ascertained, but there are now fears he may miss next Sunday’s top-drawer at home against Olympique Marseille.

Omeruo has also been solid in the heart of defence, as Leganes fight for survival in La Liga, scoring his first goal in Spain the previous week against Real Sociedad.

However, he was forced to quit the match at Levante after 73 minutes.

Winger Moses Simon had continued to turn heads in France after he netted his ninth goal in all competitions in a 3-3 draw at Dijon on Saturday night. However, he was forced out of the game just before halftime.

Nantes coach, Gourcuff played down the injury, insisting it was just a minor knock on the ankle.