Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has called on the members of the bench to resist compromise as injustice to anybody will haunt them for the rest of their live.

Professor Ayade who made the call during the swearing-in of two new judges into the state judiciary at the Executive Council Chambers, Governors Office, Calabar, said it was high time they shunned political pressures because the bench is supreme and there is karma as well as retributive justice.

The two new judges were Justice (Professor) Victor Offiong and Justice Angela Obi. They were both recommended for appointment by the National Judicial Council in April this year.

According to the governor, they had been chosen to represent the conscience of the society and defend the common man as well as equity, fairness and justice.

He said: “Any compromise that questions the imprisonment of an innocent person or do injustice to an innocent person will haunt you for the rest of your lives. Therefore, there is no amount of enticement or political pressure that can make you compromise justice because I believe in retributive justice. I believe in karma.

“For all my years as governor, I have had no reason to put pressure (on anyone). I only put pressure for the right thing to be done and I believe you are all very capable and possess the requisite qualifications.”

The governor added that he was happy to have a professor join the judiciary because his academic training had prepared him for the present assignment and also happy to have a female justice because they are reputed for astuteness and discipline.

In his vote of thanks, Justice Professor E. A. Offiong commended the governor for abiding by the constitutional responsibility of swearing them in and promised to live up to expectations.

“I thank the governor for swearing us in and for appointing us as judges of the Cross River State judiciary. Today is significant in the history of Cross River State; there is a reincarnation, re-enactment and reinforcement of the trinity concept of CRS.”