From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said injustice and poverty are responsible for the current level of insecurity in the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, said, Government must tackle the issues of injustice if it hopes to lower the level of anger in the land.

Okorocha made this statement when he joined the Ona of Abaji and hundreds of other Muslim faithful in the breaking of their Ramadan fast on Monday night in Abuja.

Speaking further, Okorocha said over 75% of Nigerian citizens are angry at the turn of events in the country, adding that nothing useful can come out of a country with so much bitterness and anger.

He said: “You can’t solve a problem unless you know the causative. The cause of our Nigerian problem lies in injustice and poverty and the quicker government moves to address the issue of injustice, the better it is for our nation to reduce the level of anger on the nation.”

He, however, encouraged Nigerians not to despair to the point of giving up on the country, optimistic that a new Nigeria will emerge soon.

“Yes things are not okay with our nation. Yes, we have big challenges but we must never give up on this nation called Nigeria and I believe a new Nigeria will soon be born,” he said.

Okorocha said abuses and anger will not help solve the problem. He said what the country needs to find is a new approach to the situation that will replace anger with love.

“If abuses and anger could have helped this nation; I’m sure by now we would have solved this problem. So we must change our style as a nation, imbibe the spirit of brotherhood, prayers and love,” he added.

Okorocha advised Government to apply more dialogue rather than deadly weapons against insurgents and bandits in the country.

He said: “I appeal that the Nigerian government must change our style. It appears the old style of force and using of modern equipment to fight our insurgents have not helped us. It is increasing rather in geometric proportion despite the efforts of government.”