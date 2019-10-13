Brazil coach, Tite, has hinted at making, at least, two changes to his starting line-up for today’s international friendly against Nigeria at the National Stadium in Singapore.

According to TV Globo, Alex Sandro and Barcelona loanee, Philippe Coutinho, did not play for the team likely to start the game against the Super Eagles in the final workout yesterday.

Renan Lodi replaced the Juventus left-back, Everton Cebolinha started on the left side of attack and PSG superstar, Neymar, will take up the position vacated by Coutinho.

In the tactical formation tested in training, Ederson Moraes started in goal and the back four contained Daniel Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Arthur and Neymar lined up in midfield and the strikers were Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino and Everton.

With Brazil failing to win any of their last three matches, Tite might have decided to field a strong squad against the Super Eagles.