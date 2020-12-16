Inlaks, the leading African systems integrator and financial technology solutions provider, has been named the Financial Inclusion Platform of the Year implementation partner of the Integrated National Association of Microfinance Banks Unified IT Platform (NAMBUIT) at the eight edition of the prestigious Banks’ and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020.

The BAFI Awards were created to celebrate organisations, teams and individuals that have achieved excellence in the delivery of financial services across the customer spectrum. The Awards are adjudged as the most rigorous, prestigious and transparent awards program in the Nigerian financial services industry as judges’ decisions are usually a product of a diligent process.

BusinessDay (the organisers of the award) implemented an audit-based approach in the evaluation process, meticulously reviewing each shortlisted company’s financial and non-financial achievements, using customer perception surveys and analyst opinion, amongst other valuable information sources, to ensure an objective assessment of all nominees in a longitudinal study.

Inlaks came tops ahead of competitions to pick up the award on November 28, thus further entrenching its position as Africa’s leading systems integrator.