Inlaks, a leading African systems integrator and financial technology solutions provider, has been recognized as the Outstanding Information Technology Company of The Year, at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA), 2021.

The award is in recognition of Inlaks’ outstanding achievements as an information technology institution that provides customer-centric IT solutions in Ghana, Nigeria, and other respective West Africa business regions.

The annual awards ceremony is targeted at recognizing the industry’s merits and set a benchmark for excellence, whilst rewarding innovative ideas that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the development of various sectors in the West Africa sub-region to attract investors into the region.

Country Manager of Inlaks Ghana, Yacoba Esther Amuah, expressed her excitement about the award, emphasizing that it is a great honour to the company to be recognized at such difficult times when the entire world is merely surviving in the wake of COVID-19.

“We have been in the market for a great number of years, and everyone knows the impact of COVID-19 on businesses so to be recognized as outstanding in the midst of all this is a great achievement and we are really excited about it,” she said.

Furthermore, she pinpointed that professionalism has been the hallmark of Inlaks, putting customers at the centre of everything that the company does to ensure optimum customer satisfaction.