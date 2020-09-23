Managing director and CEO of Inlaks, foremost information technology and infrastructure solutions provider in West Africa, Femi Adeoti, has been announced winner of the 2020 Top CEO and Next Bulls awards, organised by BusinessDay Media Limited, in collaboration with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The MD/CEO, while receiving the award, dedicated it to the management and staff of Inlaks for their relentless service even during these trying times. He also appreciated the board of the organisation that drove changes within the organisation particularly in the pandemic which led to the company being recognized and the customers who have continued to support Inlaks.

The CEO and Next Bulls awards, the sixth in its series, recognises the CEOs of listed companies creating competitive shareholder value through sound strategy, disciplined execution and world class governance.

Themed “Advancing Against All Odds,” this year’s award particularly recognised businesses that have been thriving in spite of the global harsh economic realities. According to the organisers of the award, the indomitable Next Bulls are the CEOs raging forward at a time when many businesses are choosing to retreat, thus acknowledging Adeoti’s good leadership in the area of corporate governance, innovation and service delivery.

The CEOs award celebrates heads of successful, privately-owned indigenous companies built by Nigerians, led by Nigerians and poised to lead their categories on the continent.

Established in 1982, Inlaks is Africa’s leading IT systems integrator, present in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Li