Thehatch an Inlaks Innovation Lab commenced its 3-month software programming training for graduates under the auspices of thehatch Code Academy. Although initially scheduled to begin in April, the training was postponed due to the global pandemic situation. Now, 15 shortlisted participants have begun thehatch Coding Bootcamp online.

The Academy aims to equip students with new programming skills through flexible online courses, peer-based tutoring and project assessment. During the training, participants will be exposed to an immersive curriculum using proven facilitator-led and hands-on software development training. Apart from available networking opportunities with high-profile software developers and mentors, top program graduates of the Academy stand a chance of gaining a start of their career as software engineerswith Inlaks’ Software Development Unit.

According to Femi Adeoti, MD/CEO, Inlaks, Africa Operations, thehatch Innovation Lab is exercising its capacities to support the growth of the African Technology ecosystem. In his words, “the Code Academy was established to enhance capacity building, mentorship, and networking that will serve as building blocks for the next generation of software developers. By training young graduates in the requisite programming skills, we are not only securing a future for them but also promoting the creation of African made technology with a special focus on the social, economic and environmental sectors.”