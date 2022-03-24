Inlaks, a foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa, has been re-certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Information Security Management System) and ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity Management System).

In addition to the recertification, Inlaks was also successful at the surveillance audit of its ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 (IT Service Management System).

Kyari Bukar, Inlaks MD/CEO, Africa operations, said the management recognises the importance of developing, implementing and maintaining its systems to international best practices, hence the renewed commitment to getting the company certified to the different ISO standards.

Achieving ISO certification has been a fundamental requirement for businesses in the last decade as new technology for business are changing faster than ever. ISO helps in focusing on the important areas of businesses and improving efficiency, thus providing sound foundations that increase productivity and profit.

Bukar said maintaining the PECB MS (MSECB) Management System Certificates proves the dedication of Inlaks leadership and team towards the continual improvement of our processes and services.

Bukar explained that, “As a leading information technology solution provider in Africa, we remain resolute to the delivery of quality IT services while also ensuring the security of our information system and assets in order to meet the enterprise business objectives and ensure continuity of our operations.

“This commitment to the delivery of business continuity and information security extends to personnel at all levels of the organisation. We could not have achieved this success without the collective effort of everyone at Inlaks.

“We do this by observing all applicable statutory, regulatory, contractual, and organisational requirements while providing these services and to minimise the impact of any interruption to our business activities,.’

“Our Business Continuity management system identifies critical business processes and risks, provides a plan to maintain or restore critical business operations from the effects of major failures or/and disasters and a plan to communicate with key people during the crisis,’’ Bukar added.

Established in 1982, INLAKS is an Information Technology Systems Integrator specialising in the deployment of dynamic and highly scalable ICT Infrastructure Solutions.

Its customers cut across various segments including Banking, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas, Power, Utilities and the Distribution sectors of the economy.