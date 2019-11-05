Mikano International Limited, a leading power solution provider and preferred partner in the electrical, lighting, Mechanical, Steel Fabrication and general Construction Industries, has announced the winner(s) of its 2018 mega sales promo at the grand-finale and raffle-draw held last Thursday at its corporate head office in Ikeja, Lagos.

Each participating customer at the Promo, which was part of the many lined up activities marking the company’s 25th anniversary celebration in 2018, had been initially rewarded with instant vouchers , ranging from N20, 000 -to N200, 000 for a shopping spree from selected shopping malls nation-wide, while receiving raffle-draw tickets that automatically qualifies them for winning the promo star prize and many other fabulous consolation prizes. The lucky winner of the star prize in the Mikano 2018 Mega Sales Promo, a 50kva Mikano YORC Generator, turned out to be one of Mikano loyal customers’ Inlaks Computers Ltd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The consolations prizes, Intel Core 13…15.6 Inches Laptops, 10 Mikano vouchers worth N2.5million, 43” LED TV sets, cool-links one year satellite internet subscription among others; went to other lucky customers from different geographical zones like Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Kano, Minna, Gombe, Owerri, etc.

As rewarding her esteemed custumers has become her yearly culture, Mikano International Limited is currently finalising plans to kick-off the 2019/20 promo, which is planned to be much bigger. The star prize of this new promo is likely to be a luxurious Sedan car; assembled by Mikano. To ensure product quality service delivery, Mikano has set up a state of the art automobile assembly plant in her multi-use 8 warehouses, occupying a 120,000sqrm space along the Lagos Ibadan express way; The Karamey Industrial City.

The raffle draw event was honoured by the company’s Chairman, Mr Mofid Karameh, management staff, top government officials, customers and notable dignitaries.