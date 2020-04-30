Inlaks Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider, has donated power and information technology equipment worth N12 million to support the battle against coronavirus.

Two units of 30KVA uninterruptible power systems (UPS) and a multimedia digital screen were delivered and installed at the Onikan Isolation Centre.

The power system at the Onikan Isolation Centre, Lagos, is expected to deliver continuous and conditioned power that can provide life support for patients, aid accuracy in testing and data collection, ensure constant illumination of the centre, improve the lifespan of medical equipment, as well as the productivity of health care workers.

Inlaks managing director/CEO, African operations, Femi Adeoti, said: “From global indications, it is clear that curbing the spread of coronavirus outbreak is a responsibility for all. As cases rapidly increase in Nigeria, government, non-government institutions, and individuals need to work together to bring an end to this pandemic. Containing the spread of the virus requires aggressive and collective contribution in terms of time, energy, and resources from every possible sector.”