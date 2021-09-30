Foremost ICT infrastructure and systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks, has announced that Kyari Bukar has been appointed the MD/CEO, Africa operations, for the company. An experienced business leader in information technology, financial services and business analytics, Mr. Bukar will succeed Femi Adeoti, who has served as the CEO, Africa operations, for over nine years.

Kyari has over 30 years of senior management experience in the Technology and Financial Services (Payment and Capital Market) in USA, Nigeria and Africa, and most recently was the co-founder and managing partner of Trans-Sahara Investment Corporation.

A product of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged a B.Sc in Physics, and M.Sc in Nuclear Engineering from Oregon State University in the USA, Mr. Bukar began his career at Hewlett-Packard USA in Silicon Valley, after which he returned to Nigeria in 2001 to join FSB International Bank (now Fidelity Bank) and served as Executive Director, E-Banking and Information Technology and Operations.

He became the MD/CEO of ValuCard Nigeria Plc (currently Unified Payments PLC), where he secured a partnership with Visa International Company to transform ValuCard into a highly profitable, global payment processor and later moved to Central Securities Clearing System PLC, where he served as MD/CEO for five (5) years.

An alumnus of the Lagos Business School, Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School, Kyari Bukar also seats on boards of different companies and organisations such as Independent Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, the Chairman of Sunu Assurances Nigeria PLC and Development Bank of Nigeria.

Kyari was also an ex-chairman on the board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

“I am very excited to be joining the Inlaks family”, “I believe Inlaks has a great business model and talented management and staff that have uniquely positioned and grown the organization for the past 39 years. As the Information Technology industry evolves, I believe Inlaks is going to continuously deliver world-class Technology solutions and services to our clients by exceeding their needs and expectations. We are here to enable our customers “own tomorrow”.

