Foremost Systems Integrator specialised in the deployment of dynamic and highly scalable ICT Infrastructure solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa, Inlaks launched two additional Technical Resource Centres (TRC) in Ibadan and Kano to support the existing facilities in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.

The new Technical Repair Centres modelled after the first facility situated in Ikeja, Lagos houses skilled technical engineers in-charge of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) repairs, maintenance, research, remote support and training purposes for Nautilus Hyosung products, a world-leader in ATM self-service solutions.

The new centerslaunched on Wednesday 16th and Thursday 17th December respectively will provide a conducive environment for regional ATM technical training and repairs for both engineers of Inlaks and customers while also enhancing the decentralization of spare parts distribution in the country in order to surpass the expectation of customers. The Centres will also provide in-depth research for power solutions (solar solutions, inverter and UPS).

Reiterating the company’s commitment to providing top-notch services, the MD/CEO, Africa Operations, Inlaks, Femi Adeoti, in his opening remarks explained that the need to constantly evolve and provide value for customers led to the establishment of the TRC. “These new centres were set up after we identified that our ATM install base in the North East/West and South West has significantly grownand we decided to take on additional services to satisfy our customers. This is a step in the right direction in getting us closer to our clients all over the country.