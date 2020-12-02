Inlaks, the leading African systems integrator and financial technology solutions provider, has been adjudged the System Integrator of the Decade at the 2020 edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms awards (GITTA).

The company beat competition from other players to pick up one of the top awards of the night to cement its position as one of Africa’s leading system integrators.

The Acting Country Manager of Inlaks Ghana, Yacoba Esther Amuah, who dedicated the award to the hard-working staff, management, executives and visionary board, indicated that being an organisation that offers differentiated information technology-enabled solutions to maximize its customers’ values, it is not surprising that Inlaks emerged as the winner of this award.

“At Inlaks, we have invested in our people, technology and all the necessary resources required to enable us realize our mission and vision. We are continuously improving upon our customer relationships and stakeholder engagements and ensuring that every project of ours is an improvement upon the previous one.

“Inlaks has a proven track record of delivering excellent and customer-centric IT solutions across Africa. This award will go a long way to broaden the reach and impact of Inlaks operations across Africa and the world at large. This achievement means an upgrade in quality work and delivery because a standard has been set,” she added.

Inlaks is a leading system integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company partners with leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers. Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.

With an impressive customer base that includes six Central Banks in West Africa, 18 of the 24 banks in Nigeria and other major customers in the West African region, Inlaks has become the dominant Information Technology Company in Africa. Inlaks’ customers cut across various segments including Banking, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas, Power, Utilities and the Distribution sectors of the economy.