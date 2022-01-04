From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some inmates at Ile-Ife correctional centre on Tuesday attempted to escape and four of them were killed, Daily Sun has gathered.

The incident, according to the investigation, happened around 9:00 am at Kosere correctional centre.

A source told our correspondent that the first inmate that attempted to lead the plan was shot and the other three also followed.

The jailbreak attempt was repelled by security operatives who immediately killed the inmates that led the plan.

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said the details of the incident was not available at the time of filing this story.

It was gathered that the state Comptroller of Correctional Service, Lanre Amoran, has visited Ile-Ife correctional centre over the incident.

The spokesperson of the state correctional service in the state, Sola Adeotan, said the details of the incident was not available to him.