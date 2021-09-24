Rotary Club of Gowon Estate, District 9110, Lagos, Nigeria, is set to instal Rotarian Innocent Abu as its 26th president, come Saturday, October 2, 2021. The event will hold at 12 noon, Nigerian time, at Havana Suites & Conference Centre, 3rd Avenue, F Close, Gowon Estate, Lagos.

The Rotary Club of Gowon Estate, District 9110, Lagos, is a member of Rotary International, a global organization for professionals, businessmen and women who are committed to practical application of ideal of service both individually and collectively in communities and the promotion of World Peace and Understanding through fellowship and friendship.

The Gowon Estate Chapter of the club District 9110 will induct Rotarian Innocent Abu as its 26th president, alongside other executives and activities.

Innocent Abu, popularly called Famous Fada is an Entrepreneur and Managing Director of INNOSTAR VENTURES, a logistics services company in Lagos affiliated with some international logistics organizations such as WIFFA, OLOFAMILY, JCTRANS and also a member of Global shipping and logistics network.

Innocent is a graduate of Lagos State University where he obtained his Bsc in Business Administration and because of his quest for knowledge he proceeded to University of Lagos for a Masters degree in Public and International Affairs {MPIA}. He is a member of The Nigeria institute of Management {NIM} and Institute of Professional Management and Administrators of Nigeria {IPMA-NIG}

Famous Fada was a chartered member of of Rotary Club of Igando, He has served in various capacities in Rotary Club, he was the Project chairman in 2012-2013, Club Administrator 2013-2014, Treasuer 2014-2015, Public Image Chair 2018-2019, Club Administrator 2019-2020, President Elect 2020-2021.

His passion and commitment to Rotary in general, bestowed more responsibility on him at the District level where he severed in substantive committees in Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA)2021-2021 Rotary year.

He loves travelling and has travelled to attend numerous Rotary International Conventions and programs, forming networks and building relationship through service to humanity, which are mutually beneficial not only to his club, but also to other clubs.

Outside Rotary, Innocent Abu has been a philanthropist while in school and even after school, he kept paying school fees for some less privileged people who are willing to study. With this passion in his heart he is working on setting up a foundation to support the less privileged.

Innocent Abu is a minister of the Gospel in Christ Living Spring Apostolic Ministry {Clam}, he puts God first in everything he does and seeks God’s guidance in quest to making the world a better place.

Innocent is blessed with a beautiful wife, Mrs. Pauline Abu and three wonderful children, Master Wisdom Abu, Miss Daniella Innocent and Master Daniel Innocent, he adores and cherish his family.

Congratulations to Innocent Abu on this auspicious investiture.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.