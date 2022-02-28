President of Gabros Group, Gabriel Chukwuma, has said Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, remains one of former governor Peter Obi’s indelible legacies in Anambra State.

Chukwuma, also known as Gabros and elder brother to the President of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, stated this at the burial of their mother, Martina Chukwuma, at Nnewi.

Gabros said Obi played a significant role, as the governor of Anambra State, to see that the Innoson brand becomes a success story.

“When you hear about the giant strides being made by my brother, Innoson, in the auto industry, the success story will not be complete without mentioning the great support he enjoyed from Obi. We appreciate him today, as always, for his constant support and for identifying with us now in our moment of grief.

Addressing newsmen at Nnewi, after the burial, Obi expressed his condolences to the entire Chukwuma family.

He said: “On behalf of my family, I condole with the entire Chukwuma family on the death of their beloved mother, Martina Chukwuma. May God who called her home grant her eternal rest.”

Present at the burial were many prominent personalities like former first lady, Patience Jonathan; Anambra’s first lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano; Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Sampson Ogah; and All Progressives Grand Alliance former national chairman of APGA, Victor Umeh.