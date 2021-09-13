By Moses Akaigwe

“Innoson is not running any promo; we are not giving out any vehicle free and we have no plans to organise any anniversary campaign of any kind for people to win. What you are seeing on social media is the handiwork of mischief-makers, and I want to advise social media users to totally disregard the link leading to the promo, because it is fake.”

This was how the chairman of Innoson Group of Companies, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, reacted yesterday when contacted in respect of a fake link to a 15th anniversary promotion, which has been circulating on the Internet and purported to be from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited (IVM), Nnewi.

The fake promo is wooing Internet users with a chance to win the popular IVM G5 SUV after answering some questions and sharing the same link to five groups and 20 contacts.

Describing the campaign as a hoax perpetrated by fraudulent elements, Chukwuma disclosed that his phone and those of managers and staff of IVM have been buzzing frequently since last week as friends and curious members of the public called to ascertain its genuineness or otherwise.

“We are shocked at how far mischievous people can go to generate false information, but we are happy that a lot of people who saw the promo knew it was fake and promptly alerted us. However, to avoid playing into the hands of the fraudsters, the fake promo should be ignored by all, because it has nothing to do with Innoson,” Chukwuma stated.

In response to the numerous inquiries and concerns expressed by the public, IVM, on Thursday, issued an official statement debunking the generated link, stating that the company would not be held liable in case anyone falls prey to the fraud.

Signed by the head, corporate communications, Cornel Osigwe, the statement said in part, “Please be advised that any of such notifications is fraudulent and we have not authorised any agency to act on behalf of IVM in any capacity.

“Innoson Vehicles hereby disassociates itself from this notification and activities in connection to it. IVM has no relationship whatsoever with this link or any of its agents or affiliates.

“Members of the public are hereby notified that Innoson Vehicles does not and will not require anybody to respond to such questionnaire in the name of winning a raffle.

“All activities of our company are on our official website and official social media platforms below: Website, HYPERLINK ‘http://www.innosonvehicles.com’ www.innosonvehicles.com; Facebook HYPERLINK ‘https://www.facebook.com/InnosonVehicles’ https://www.facebook.com/InnosonVehicles; Instagram- @officialinnosonvehicles and

[email protected]”

The Innoson chairman also confirmed that the company’s attention was recently drawn to the controversy sparked by the photos of a sleek car, which some social media posts claimed was the product of the IVM auto plant in Nnewi.

He said the car, which was evidently unveiled abroad with some white people in the background, was not an Innoson product as being wrongly claimed by those behind the posts.

It has since been confirmed that the vehicle called the Saroukh el-Jamahiriya or the “Libyan Rocket,” was built specially for the late Libyan strongman, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2009, to satisfy his quest to ride in one of the safest cars ever made.

The “Libyan Rocket” was launched at a special summit of the Organisation of African Unity organised by Col. Gaddafi as the Libyan leader.

