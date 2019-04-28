Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Innoson Nig Ltd has filed a contempt charge against the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje, its Chairman Mrs Osaretin Demuren and the Company Secretary Erhi Obebeduo, before a Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State for an alleged willful violation of court orders.

The form 49 committal filed before the court by the counsel to Innoson, Prof McCarthy Mbadugha, sought the accused persons to show cause, “why they should not be committed to prison, for contempt and for their willful, deliberate, wanton and unlawful violation of the subsisting orders of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court, Awka division and or for interfering with, or obstructing due administration of Justice as epitomized by acts of hooliganism, thuggery, extreme lawlessness and condemnable impunity exhibited by them on the 29th and 30th of March, 2019 and on the 1st of April 2019.”

The relief is contained in an application filed before the court against Guaranty Trust Bank on its alleged acts of thuggery, extreme hooliganism and outright lawlessness in breaking into all the properties of GTB which have been distressed and seized by the Court bailiffs/sheriffs while executing a writ of fifer issued by the Court.