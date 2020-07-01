The Innoson Group of Companies has handed over an IVM G-20 Smart vehicle to Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation to support the fight against breast and cervical cancers in the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 7-seater IVM G-20 Smart vehicle was purchased by the foundation at a significant discount from the vehicle manufacturing firm.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Nnewi on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson, Mr Innocent Chukwuma, commended the foundation’s efforts in combating breast and cervical cancers in the country.

“This type of foundation is a foundation that everyone should support because what they do is to save lives; theirs is truly service to God and humanity,” Chukwuma stated.

The chief executive officer promised to improve and sustain the company’s support to the foundation in all its activities.

Receiving the keys and documents of the vehicle, the President of the Foundation, Dr Chris Ifediora, commended Chukwuma for the gesture.

Ifediora, who was represented by the Foundation’s Legal Adviser, Mr Ononye Onyechi, expressed the willingness of the foundation to acquire more vehicles before the end of 2020.

“This, and other vehicles to come, will assist the Foundation in the task of reaching out to all Nigerians, as we spread our novel, evidence-based, Harvard-endorsed, and WHO-supported anti-breast and anti-cervical cancer messages across the country.

“The Foundation’s ‘Arm Our Youths (ArOY) Health’ Campaign encapsulates this message, and is already functional as part of the curriculum in all senior secondary schools in Anambra.

“Advanced plans are also underway to roll out the ArOY Campaign across all schools in Benue and Gombe states soon as the COVID-19 lockdown are fully eased in Nigeria,” he disclosed.

The president said all senior secondary schools in the country were expected to benefit from the ArOY Campaign before the end of 2025.

He stated that in addition to Innoson Group, the Foundation was also partnering with the National Youth Service Corps, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Nollywood and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Ifediora further said his organisation was partnering with other reputable Nigerian and international institutions in Australia, Canada, and the United States of America.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the OCI Foundation’s branded face masks to Innoson Group in appreciation of their gesture. (NAN)