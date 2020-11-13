The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innoson Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has commended Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for ensuring an enabling environment and a favourable investment climate for commercial activities to thrive within the state.

He gave the commendation during the launch of the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd’s novel city transportation service in the state, “aptly christened IVM Cruise”, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his presence at the epoch-making event, stressing that it was an attestation to his commitment to business development and youth empowerment.

Represented by a Director of the Board of Innoson Group, Mr. Alfred Nwosu, the chairman disclosed that flag-off was “indeed auspicious as it is the realisation of our company’s vision to among other things contribute to the financial empowerment of our people while transforming the city transportation system of our beloved Enugu.”

He explained that the IVM Cruise service “is a unique technology-driven ride hailing service which offers our pilots a good chance of becoming dignified transporters and owners of brand new Innoson Connect Vehicles after an initial period of three years.”

Launching the service, Gov. Ugwuanyi noted that it was reminiscent of global brands such as Uber Technologies, and Lyft Inc, and will go a long way to improve transportation in the state, create jobs for the teeming youths, reduce poverty and offer opportunity for startups in transportation business, “as the beneficiaries could become owners of the vehicles after initial three years.”