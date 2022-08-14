From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Saturday, August 13, 2022 marked the birthday anniversary of the Chief Medical Director of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, Associate Professor Joseph Ugboaja who took over mantle of leadership of the health institution barely one year ago.

It was gathered that the birthday bash was sponsored by an Nnewi-born industrialist, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Group, Dr Innocent Chukwuma which was garnished by committee of friends in appreciation of Associate Professor Ugboaja’s laudable achievements within a space one year in office.

The ceremony which held at Dr Chukwuma’s residence attracted a whole lot of other friends and well-wishers of the NAUTH community within and outside Nnewi.

Ugboaja’s administrative prowess has endeared him to private individuals and corporate organizations who want to identify with him to be part of the success story of the new NAUTH.

When Associate Prof Ugboaja came on board as the substantive CMD last year, he swore to make the hospital one of the best top five in Nigeria and indeed the African sub-region.

To match his words with action, Ugboaja hit the ground running with massive infrastructural developments and innovative administrative display at the NAUTH permanent site without losing sight of staff welfare which has, to a large extent, made the health institution to enjoy industrial peace and smooth administration.

At every point in time Ugboaja proves his commitment to lift the hospital to an enviable position and make good his promise to convert it to a world class health institution across Nigeria and beyond spiced with good human relations.

He has said it on a number of times that the people of South East, by the time he is done, would not need to travel abroad for medicare since they can be adequately taken care of at the new emerging NAUTH.

The Accident and Emergency unit as well as the ICU are no longer what they used to be. They now have a world class outlook to suit the standard obtained anywhere around the globe. Indeed every other unit has been affected by this wind of change, a holistic change NAUTH has never experienced as an institution before now.

Associate Prof Ugboaja at the event had reiterated his commitment to make Nnewi known the more in entire Africa and beyond.

Climax of the event were cutting of birthday cake, presentation of gifts from friends and well-wishers and words of commendation.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion were the entire management staff including the Head of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Chinyere Onwuka; the Chairman, Medical and Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr Ugochukwu Ezejiofor; the sponsor, Dr Chukwuma; Dr Emma Nsoedo; Mr Dozie Ikedife (jnr) and Hon Innocent Okoli who eulogized Ugboaja and urged him not to relent in his effort to popularize Nnewi.